2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,083KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4480872
  • Stock #: 399042-84
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB9FD339042
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION 4X4

2.4L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated leather seats, power moonroof, am/fm cd player, factory alloy wheels.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

CALL US TODAY (506) 693-2886
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

