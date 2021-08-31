Menu
2015 Kia Rio

122,043 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2015 Kia Rio

2015 Kia Rio

LX

2015 Kia Rio

LX

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,043KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7807551
  Stock #: (17) loaded, cruise, bluetooth
  VIN: knadm4a36f6529185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,043 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2015 Kia Rio LX+ Sedan. 1.6L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, am/fm/sxm/cd player, heated seats, steel wheels & hubcaps.

CONTACT US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

