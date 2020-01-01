2015 Kia Sorento

4WD, 3.3L V6 automatic, fully loaded, cruise bluetooth, am/fm/sxm/cd player heated seats, factory alloy wheels.
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Trim
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
