2015 Kia Sorento

4wd, 3.3L V6, automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, navigation, heated leather seats, panoramic moonroof, backup camera, power liftgate, 19" factory alloy wheels.



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Brake Assist

Child Safety Locks

Rear Parking Aid

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

