Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Juke

77,366 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Juke

2015 Nissan Juke

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Juke

SL

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,366KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7361885
  • Stock #: (6) Heated leather seats, cruise, bluetooth, nav
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV4FT556961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,366 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2015 Nissan Juke SL AWD, 1.6L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm/xm/cd player, cruise, bluetooth, heated leather seats, power moonroof, navigation, backup camera, factory alloy wheels.

COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS!!

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Barn

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 128,373 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra SV
 147,336 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 33,432 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

Call Dealer

506-693-XXXX

(click to show)

506-693-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory