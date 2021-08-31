Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

55,944 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

LE

Location

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

55,944KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7807533
  • Stock #: (15) AWD, bluetooth, cruise, only 55K!
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9FW258604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,944 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2015 Toyota Rav4 LE AWD.  2.5L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm/cd player, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, factory alloy wheels.

Comes with winter tires on rims

Locally owned.

CONTACT US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

