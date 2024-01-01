Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Golf

104,000 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

  1. 1708626725
  2. 1708626727
  3. 1708626730
  4. 1708626732
  5. 1708626734
  6. 1708626736
  7. 1708626738
  8. 1708626743
  9. 1708626745
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW217AU3FM011495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Saint John, NB
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 161,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Saint John, NB
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 179,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Saint John, NB
2018 Nissan Qashqai S 126,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lancaster Vehicle Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

Call Dealer

506-672-XXXX

(click to show)

506-672-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf