Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi A7

132,316 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-634-1940

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A7

2016 Audi A7

3.0L TDI Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A7

3.0L TDI Progressiv

Location

Steele Auto Group

368 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2J 2C4

506-634-1940

  1. 9470580
  2. 9470580
  3. 9470580
  4. 9470580
  5. 9470580
  6. 9470580
  7. 9470580
  8. 9470580
  9. 9470580
  10. 9470580
  11. 9470580
  12. 9470580
  13. 9470580
  14. 9470580
  15. 9470580
  16. 9470580
  17. 9470580
  18. 9470580
  19. 9470580
  20. 9470580
  21. 9470580
  22. 9470580
  23. 9470580
  24. 9470580
  25. 9470580
  26. 9470580
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9470580
  • Stock #: N112215A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N112215A
  • Mileage 132,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr HB quattro 3.0L TDI Progressiv, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/181

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Audi A7 3.0L TD...
 132,316 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 50,849 KM
$34,898 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris HA...
 63,365 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

TriStar Mercedes-Benz

368 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2J 2C4

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-1940

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory