2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

121,152 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

SXT

SXT

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,152KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6232617
  • Stock #: am/fm/cd, stow n' go seating, loaded
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR357306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 121,152 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT.  3.6L 6cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm/cd player, cruise, stow n' go seating, steel wheels & hubcaps.  

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

