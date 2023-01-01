Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

110,000 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

Crossroad

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614026
  • Stock #: 209275
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG5GT209275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

