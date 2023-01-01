$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center
506-672-1000
2016 Dodge Journey
2016 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9614026
- Stock #: 209275
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG5GT209275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4