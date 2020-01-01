4X4 5.0l V8 Automatic, crew cab, fully loaded, keyless entry cruise, bluetooth, am/fm/cd player, tow package, tinted windows, factroy alloy wheels.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Child Seat Anchors
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Powertrain
-
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
