2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,080KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4487973
  • Stock #: B78474-56
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EFXGFB78474
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4X4 5.0l V8 Automatic, crew cab, fully loaded, keyless entry cruise, bluetooth, am/fm/cd player, tow package, tinted windows, factroy alloy wheels.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

CALL US TODAY (506) 693-2886
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

