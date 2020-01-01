4X4 5.0l V8 Automatic, crew cab, fully loaded, keyless entry cruise, bluetooth, am/fm/cd player, tow package, tinted windows, factroy alloy wheels.



CALL US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

