$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center
506-672-1000
2016 Ford Focus
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
132,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9711265
- Stock #: 200102A
- VIN: 1FADP3F24GL341861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4