2016 Ford Transit

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9815254

9815254 Stock #: B16346

B16346 VIN: 1FTYE9ZM4GKB16346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.