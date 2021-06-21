Menu
2016 Honda Accord

102,358 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

Sport

Sport

Location

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

102,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7440755
  • Stock #: (17) Heated Leather Seats, Backup Camera
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F52GA804940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,358 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2016 Honda Accord Sport.  2.4L 4cyl automatic. Loaded, am/fm radio, backup camera, heated leather seats, factory alloy wheels. 

For more information call (506) 693-2886

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

