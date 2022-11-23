$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
SJ Auto Zone
506-634-9663
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
S
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
268,935KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9402193
- Stock #: 23024H
- VIN: 3VW167AJ8GM306645
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 268,935 KM
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
