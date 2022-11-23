Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

268,935 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

S

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

S

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

268,935KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402193
  • Stock #: 23024H
  • VIN: 3VW167AJ8GM306645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

