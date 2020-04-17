Menu
2017 Cadillac XTS

2017 Cadillac XTS

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4882653
  • Stock #: 624230A
  • VIN: 2G61L5S32H9112075
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

