$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center
506-672-1000
2017 Chevrolet Trax
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8648357
- Stock #: 288242
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB0HL288242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4