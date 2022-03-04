2017 Chevrolet Trax

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8648357

8648357 Stock #: 288242

288242 VIN: 3GNCJKSB0HL288242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights

