2017 Ford Transit

74,536 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

250

250

Location

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5844645
  • Stock #: extended, divider, shelving.
  • VIN: 1FTYR2ZM0HKA42663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,536 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASING AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

 

2017 Ford Transit 250 148 Extended.  3.7L 6cyl automatic, fully loaded, backup camera, shelving, divider, steel wheels & hubcaps.

 

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

