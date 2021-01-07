Menu
2017 GMC Savana

78,970 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2017 GMC Savana

2017 GMC Savana

2500

2017 GMC Savana

2500

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6565859
  Stock #: WORK VAN, DIVIDER, STEEL WHEELS
  VIN: 1GTW7AFF1H1333918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 78,970 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2017 GMC SAVANA 2500 CARGO VAN/WORK VAN.  4.8L V8, am/fm radio, divider, steel wheels.

ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING OPTIONS!

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

