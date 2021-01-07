Menu
2017 Honda Civic

93,285 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
LX

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

93,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6539035
  • Stock #: Backup camera, heated seats, bluetooth
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E57HH018568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,285 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan.  2.0L 4cyl, manual, fully loaded, am/fm radio, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, steel wheels & hubcaps.  

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

