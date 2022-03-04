Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

129,000 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

GLS

2017 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8476494
  • Stock #: 203950
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE4HU203950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

