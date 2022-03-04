$17,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent
GLS
129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8476494
- Stock #: 203950
- VIN: KMHCT4AE4HU203950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
