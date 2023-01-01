Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

157,867 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

  1. 1689012659
  2. 1689012668
  3. 1689012673
  4. 1689012677
  5. 1689012684
  6. 1689012690
  7. 1689012698
  8. 1689012704
  9. 1689012713
  10. 1689012721
  11. 1689012728
  12. 1689012738
  13. 1689012748
  14. 1689012758
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,867KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10162998
  • Stock #: 23081
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU274894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SJ Auto Zone

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 157,867 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 3 Series Xd...
 165,259 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
1990 Mazda 2WD Picku...
 70,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email SJ Auto Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-9663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory