2017 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 8 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10162998

10162998 Stock #: 23081

23081 VIN: KMHD84LF7HU274894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 157,867 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

