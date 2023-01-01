$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
157,867KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10162998
- Stock #: 23081
- VIN: KMHD84LF7HU274894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
