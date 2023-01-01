$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG8HL642119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
