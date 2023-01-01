Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Wrangler

165,000 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

  1. 1701460592
  2. 1701460594
  3. 1701460597
  4. 1701460599
  5. 1701460601
  6. 1701460604
  7. 1701460606
  8. 1701460611
  9. 1701460613
  10. 1701460616
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG8HL642119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Saint John, NB
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS 155,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Saint John, NB
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 143,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Saint John, NB
2019 Honda Civic LX 107,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lancaster Vehicle Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

Call Dealer

506-672-XXXX

(click to show)

506-672-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler