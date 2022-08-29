Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

42,000 KM

Details Description

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-634-1940

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

Location

Steele Auto Group

368 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2J 2C4

506-634-1940

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9282088
  Stock #: HA066441

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  Interior Colour PEARL BLACK/BLACK SPORT NAPPA LTHR
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE43 COUPE AMG FOR SALE IN NEW BRUNSWICK -- MERCEDES-BENZ******LOCAL TRADE***LOW KILOMETRES***CLEAN CARFAX***DEALER MAINTAINED***PREMIUM PACKAGE***INTERIOR SPORT PACKAGE***INTELIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE***METALLIC PAINT***HEATED STEERING WHEEL***CLIMATE CONTROLLED CUPHOLDER***360-DEGREE CAMERA***AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL***LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND***HEATED REAR SEATS***SOFT CLOSING DOORS***KEYLESS ENTRY***PARKING PACKAGE***PARKING ASSIST***SPORT SEATS***SPORT NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTRY***ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST***LANE KEEP ASSIST***ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST***PRE-SAFE PLUS FOR REAR-END COLLISION****Delivery is available anywhere in Canada.*TriStar Mercedes-Benz is proud to offer our exclusive selection of handpicked pre-owned automobiles. Every one of our vehicles goes through a comprehensive 124-point reconditioning process, including a road test by a certified Mercedes-Benz technician, provincial Motor Vehicle Inspection, 4-wheel alignment, battery test, and complete detailing package. We promise you a superior car buying experience that you will remember for years to come! You can expect transparency, full disclosure, and professional client care -- during and after the sale. Your satisfaction is paramount to us.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

TriStar Mercedes-Benz

368 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2J 2C4

