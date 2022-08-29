$59,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
506-634-1940
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 43
Location
Steele Auto Group
368 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2J 2C4
506-634-1940
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9282088
- Stock #: HA066441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour PEARL BLACK/BLACK SPORT NAPPA LTHR
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE43 COUPE AMG FOR SALE IN NEW BRUNSWICK -- MERCEDES-BENZ******LOCAL TRADE***LOW KILOMETRES***CLEAN CARFAX***DEALER MAINTAINED***PREMIUM PACKAGE***INTERIOR SPORT PACKAGE***INTELIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE***METALLIC PAINT***HEATED STEERING WHEEL***CLIMATE CONTROLLED CUPHOLDER***360-DEGREE CAMERA***AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL***LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND***HEATED REAR SEATS***SOFT CLOSING DOORS***KEYLESS ENTRY***PARKING PACKAGE***PARKING ASSIST***SPORT SEATS***SPORT NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTRY***ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST***LANE KEEP ASSIST***ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST***PRE-SAFE PLUS FOR REAR-END COLLISION****Delivery is available anywhere in Canada.*TriStar Mercedes-Benz is proud to offer our exclusive selection of handpicked pre-owned automobiles. Every one of our vehicles goes through a comprehensive 124-point reconditioning process, including a road test by a certified Mercedes-Benz technician, provincial Motor Vehicle Inspection, 4-wheel alignment, battery test, and complete detailing package. We promise you a superior car buying experience that you will remember for years to come! You can expect transparency, full disclosure, and professional client care -- during and after the sale. Your satisfaction is paramount to us.
