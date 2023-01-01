Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Altima

179,000 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10120305
  • Stock #: 637674A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1HN339671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center

2017 Nissan Altima 2...
 179,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 128,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Transit Co...
 234,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lancaster Vehicle Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

Call Dealer

506-672-XXXX

(click to show)

506-672-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory