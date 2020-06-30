Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

113,666 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5350166
  • Stock #: 765275-5
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC765275

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,666 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

 

2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD.  2.5L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, factory alloy wheels.

 

CONTACT US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Barn

2014 Ford Fiesta SE
 134,515 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 94,695 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 63,622 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

Call Dealer

506-693-XXXX

(click to show)

506-693-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory