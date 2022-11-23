Menu
2017 Nissan Versa Note

137,281 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

SV

SV

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,281KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9378514
  • Stock #: 23027D
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9HL356404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

