2017 Subaru Legacy

109,385 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2017 Subaru Legacy

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5 AWD

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5 AWD

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6170115
  Stock #: backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats
  VIN: 453BNCA60H3057503

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 109,385 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

 

2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5 AWD   2.5L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, am/fm/sxm/cd player, backup camera, heated seats, factory alloy wheels.

 

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

