2017 Toyota Corolla

72,217 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

SE

Location

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

72,217KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6644339
  • Stock #: (90) heated partial leather seats. power moonroof
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC816959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,217 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

 

2017 Toyota Corolla Anniversary Edition.  1.8L 4cyl manual, fully loaded, am/fm/cd player, cruise, bluetooth, heated leather seats, power moonroof, steel wheels & hubcaps.

 

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

