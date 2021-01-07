Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

129,765 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6539095
  • Stock #: bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV2J6196963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,765 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD.  1.5L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, Backup camera, factory alloy wheels.  

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

