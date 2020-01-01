2018 Chevrolet Suburban

5.3L V8 automatic, fully loaded, bluetooth, cruise, OnStar, heated leather seats, DVD Entertainment System, Power moonroof, alloy wheels.



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!



CALL US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

DVD / Entertainment

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Folding Rear Seat

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Transmission Overdrive Switch

HD Radio

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.