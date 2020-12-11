Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford E450

40,275 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

Contact Seller
2018 Ford E450

2018 Ford E450

CUTAWAY BOX VAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford E450

CUTAWAY BOX VAN

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6337097
  • Stock #: 176" WB, cargo ramp, large rear step
  • VIN: 1FDWE4F69JDC17678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 40,275 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2018 Ford E-450 Cutaway Cube Van.  6.2L V8, automatic, am/fm radio, rear step, overhead door, loading ramp, steel wheels.

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Dual Rear Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steel Wheels
Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Barn

2018 Ford Escape SE
 0 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500L Trekk...
 0 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 2,115 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

Call Dealer

506-693-XXXX

(click to show)

506-693-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory