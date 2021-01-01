+ taxes & licensing
506-693-2886
799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9
506-693-2886
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD. 1.5L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated leather seats, power lift gate, factory alloy wheels.
ONLY 9000KM!!!!
For more information call (506) 693-2886
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9