2018 Ford Escape

9,003 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

SEL

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

9,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6367736
  • Stock #: heated leather seats, bluetooth, ONLY 9000KM!!!
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD3JUA13053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,003 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD.  1.5L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated leather seats, power lift gate, factory alloy wheels.

ONLY 9000KM!!!!

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

