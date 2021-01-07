Menu
799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

13,553KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6463762
  • Stock #: bluetooth, backup cam, heated seats
  • VIN: 1FADP3FE8JL325230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,553 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2018 Ford Focus SE Sport Appearance Package.  2.0L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, blueotooth, am/fm radio, backup camera, heated seats, factory alloy wheels. 

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

