2018 Ford Transit

75,967 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

350

2018 Ford Transit

350

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,967KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5736981
  • Stock #: B00276-27
  • VIN: 1FTBW2YM2JKB00276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 75,967 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

 

2018 FORD TRANSIT 350 148 Extended.

3.7L 6cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm radio, backup camera, shelving, divider, ladder rack, power inverter, steel wheels & hubcaps.

 

Asking $35995

 

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

