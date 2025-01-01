Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

136,065 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12735291

2018 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

  1. 1752082920670
  2. 1752082921171
  3. 1752082921585
  4. 1752082922042
  5. 1752082922481
  6. 1752082922961
  7. 1752082923511
  8. 1752082924025
  9. 1752082924479
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,065KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F85JH030541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 030541
  • Mileage 136,065 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center

Used 2022 Subaru Impreza Convenience 4-door CVT w/EyeSight for sale in Saint John, NB
2022 Subaru Impreza Convenience 4-door CVT w/EyeSight 132,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line for sale in Saint John, NB
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 138,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda VT1300 Stateline for sale in Saint John, NB
2012 Honda VT1300 Stateline 43,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lancaster Vehicle Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

Call Dealer

506-672-XXXX

(click to show)

506-672-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

2018 Honda Civic