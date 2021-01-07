Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Hyundai Accent

38,422 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2018 Hyundai Accent

2018 Hyundai Accent

LE

2018 Hyundai Accent

LE

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,422KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Stock #: ONLY 38K!! Loaded, Backup Camera
  • VIN: 3KPC24A32JE005524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,422 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!!

2018 Hyundai Accent LE Sedan.  1.6L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm radio,AC, backup camera, steel wheels & hubcaps.

ONLY 38000KM!!!!

 

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

