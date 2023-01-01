2018 Hyundai Elantra...

$20,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9966875

9966875 Stock #: 664050

664050 VIN: KMHD84LF2JU664050

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.