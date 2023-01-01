Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

152,000 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

SE

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

SE

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684292
  • Stock #: 134012A
  • VIN: JA4AT4AAXJZ615477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

