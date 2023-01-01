2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

$27,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9684292

9684292 Stock #: 134012A

134012A VIN: JA4AT4AAXJZ615477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.