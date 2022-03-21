Menu
2018 RAM 1500

120,000 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SXT

2018 RAM 1500

SXT

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8703653
  • Stock #: 186302
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9JG186302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
SiriusXM Radio

