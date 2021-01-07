Menu
2019 Hyundai Accent

28,685 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

Preferred

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

28,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6572717
  • Stock #: (37) heated seats, backup camera, bluetooth
  • VIN: 3KPC25A34KE080104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # (37) heated seats, backup camera, bluetooth
  • Mileage 28,685 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred.  1.6L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm radio, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, factory alloy wheels.  

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

