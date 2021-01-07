Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

19,943 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GX

2019 Mazda CX-3

GX

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,943KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6561245
  Stock #: cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera
  VIN: JM1DKFB70K0438481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,943 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2019 Mazda CX-3 GX AWD.  2.0L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm radio, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, steel wheels & hubcaps.  

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

