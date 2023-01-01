$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center
506-672-1000
2019 Nissan Versa Note
SV
Location
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9614035
- Stock #: 361381
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP5KL361381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
