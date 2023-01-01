2019 Nissan Versa Note

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9614035

9614035 Stock #: 361381

361381 VIN: 3N1CE2CP5KL361381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.