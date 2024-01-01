Menu
Small SUV 4WD, AWD XLE, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2019 Toyota RAV4

69,250 KM

Details Description

$28,390

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

368 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2J 2C4

506-634-1940

$28,390

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD XLE, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

TriStar Mercedes-Benz

368 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2J 2C4

506-634-XXXX

506-634-1940

$28,390

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-634-1940

2019 Toyota RAV4