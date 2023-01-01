2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

$46,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10084611

10084611 Stock #: 156106

156106 VIN: 1GNSKAKC5LR156106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.