2020 Kia Rio5

26,406 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2020 Kia Rio5

2020 Kia Rio5

LX+

2020 Kia Rio5

LX+

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,406KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6479290
  • Stock #: Backup camera, heated seats, ONLY 26K!!!
  • VIN: 3KPA25AD9LE256579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,406 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2020 Kia Rio LX Plus.  1.6L 4cyl manual, fully loaded, am/fm  radio, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, steel wheels & hubcaps. 

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Email The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

