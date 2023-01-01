Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

33,000 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

  1. 1676306608
  2. 1676306615
  3. 1676306619
  4. 1676306623
  5. 1676306626
  6. 1676306629
  7. 1676306633
  8. 1676306638
  9. 1676306643
  10. 1676306646
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614041
  • Stock #: 149114
  • VIN: JM1BPBMM7L1149114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 33,000 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Versa No...
 80,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey C...
 110,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lancaster Vehicle Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

Call Dealer

506-672-XXXX

(click to show)

506-672-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory