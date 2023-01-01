Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

58,000 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

SE

Location

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026663
  • Stock #: 601180
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU2LU601180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

