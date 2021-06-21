Menu
2020 Nissan NV200

42,318 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
SV

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

42,318KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: (21) Cruise, bluetooth, backup camera.
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN7LK697946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 42,318 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2020 Nissan NV200.  2.0L 4cyl automatic.  Loaded, am/fm/xm/cd player, cruise, bluetooth, backup camera, open cargo area, steel wheels.

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

