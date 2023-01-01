$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9687580
- Stock #: 116105
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT4LS116105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4